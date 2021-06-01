AUDIO: Waldorf Man Arrested After Leading Police on High Speed Chase in Charles County

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at approximately 12:35 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office contacted Charles County in reference to a white Dodge Charger that was coming into Hughesville from St. Mary’s County.

Multiple 911 callers reported the white Dodge Charger had Maryland Registration Plates “8EL1779” and was driving recklessly while doing donuts and burnouts in the roadway.

At approximately 12:44 p.m., dispatchers from Charles County received 911 calls reporting a white Dodge Charger was parked on the wrong side of the roadway on Route 5 between Saratoga Lane and Ted Bowling Road, with the operator standing outside of the vehicle. He was described as a black male with long dreads.

Police were advised of a possible suspect, identified as Tyrone Brawner, 29, of Waldorf, who called 911 earlier the same day stating he will kill police officers, dispatchers advised the suspect is known to police and operates a white Dodge Charger.

Less than one minute later, an officer observed the vehicle operating on Route 5 with the black male operator “hanging his whole body and head out of the window” with the vehicles emergency hazard lights on while flipping off the police officer.

Police followed the vehicle at a safe distance and stated the suspect was going over 70 mph on Renner Road, with officers witnesses the suspect run multiple vehicles off the roadway before turning into the Wakefield subdivision.

Officers identified the male operator as Tyrone Dewayne Brawner, 29, of Waldorf, and they cancelled the following of his vehicle due to his reckless driving and speed.



On Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at approximately 9:20 a.m., police responded to the Patient First located at 2855 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the commercial holdup alarm.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with an employee who stated a black male with long dreads came into the business and started throwing garbage throughout the business and parking lot, the suspect then left and entered a white Dodge Charger.

Officers observed the vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect then fled at a high rate of speed and officers announced a vehicle pursuit.

Deputies still on the scene inside of the Patient First located court documents within the trash scattered throughout the lobby that belonged to Tyrone Dewayne Brawner. Pursuing officers confirmed the vehicle and identity of Brawner and stated it was the same vehicle involved in the high speed pursuit in April, 2021.

After approximately 20 minutes, the suspect was taken into custody at gunpoint after striking a police cruiser and civilian vehicle in a Waldorf parking lot.

Emergency medical personnel were requested to the scene for precautionary reasons. No known injuries were reported.

Brawner was released on a $20,000.00 bond on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He has been charged with the following for the Tuesday, May 25, 2021, incident.

LITTER/DUMP: UNDER 100 LBS

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLI CE VEHICLE BY FAILING TO STOP

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE OFF ROADWAY WHILE PASSING VEHICLE

DRIVER SPINNING WHEELS

DRIVING WRONG WAY–ONE WAY STREET

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

UNSAFE LANE CHANGING

FAILURE TO DRIVE RIGHT OF CENTER

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 96 mph in a 55 mph zone.)

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.)

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 88 mph in a 35 mph zone.)

On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Brawner lead police on a high speed chase in the same white Dodge Charger through Waldorf.

He was charged with the following for that incident.

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAI LING TO STOP

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (70mph in a 30mph zone.)

DRIVER TURNING VEHICLE WITHOUT GIVING APPROPRIATE SIGNAL AS REQUIRED

DRIVER FAIL TO MAKE REQUIRED STOP AT (SIGNAL, SIGN, PAVEMENT MARK)

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

DRIVER FAIL TO STOP AT STEADY CIRCULAR RED SIGNAL

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY