Emory Osten Kelley, 89, of Clements, MD died on May 7, 2021 at his home. Born June 17, 1931 in Deerfield, VA, he was the son of the late Sylvester S. Kelley and Edith Griffin.

He was the husband of Rita Kelley (Boswell) whom he married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bowie, MD on August 30, 1952.

He is proceeded in death by his siblings Junie Kelley, Leonard Kelley, Marion Holt, Stuard Kelley, Helen, Lee and Robert Kelley as well as his granddaughter Brandi Kelley.

He is survived by his wife Rita Kelley (Boswell), his children; Linda (Ken) Shock, Mark (Sue) Kelley. His grandchildren; Michele (Darin) Hobbs, Anne (Danny) Cornell and Justin Kelley.

His great-grandchildren Logan, Grace, Meli, Caden and Kennedy.

Emory served in the US Army as a Sergeant from 1952-1954 in the Korean War and received the Purple Heart for combat injuries. He worked for the Department of Agricultural at the Plant Introduction Station until he retired and then moved to St. Mary’s County in 1987.

He was an avid farmer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and spending time with his family and friends. Emory enjoyed tinkering with and restoring old tractors. He was known as a jokester and was always planning out ways to tease those he loved. He enjoyed sharing family stories and always had a wonderful laugh.

The family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD; where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel Leonardtown, MD with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will follow in Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, MD.