Thomas Lewis Taylor, 76, of Mechanicsville Maryland peacefully passed away at the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, May 13, 2021.

He was born March 23, 1945 in Queens, New York City to Lewis Taylor and Mary Catherine Cooney. He was one of three children.

Tom joined the US Navy in 1965 and proudly served his country before he was honorably discharged in 1972. He married the love of his life Marian Frances Taylor (Carriero) in North Merrick, New York. Together they spent 49 years of blissful marriage, forming a family and bringing three wonderful children into this world. He was the loving Pop-Pop to ten grandchildren.

While working at his Electronic Technician job in the Government, he still made time to coach T-Ball, Girls’ Softball, and Soccer. When he wasn’t coaching, he was a referee in soccer and lacrosse. He was a proud Boy Scout Leader for 15 years. Tom wasn’t just a Scout Leader; he was the role model to many children who looked up to him. For many years, he was a lending ear and a help to everyone.

Tom was also in the Knights of Columbus I.C. Council, in the 3rd and 4th degree, with Father Andrew White Assembly. He was an usher at church for many years.

He loved to bowl and loved knocking over the 10 pin. He also enjoyed a good game of pinochle at the Northern Senior Center. When he wasn’t volunteering his free time, he worked part-time at the Leonardtown Rec Center, as a supervisor and soccer referee.

He made many lifelong friends through the years that he spent being a part of his community and contributing in any way he could. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Tom is survived by his wife Marian Frances Taylor of Mechanicsville, MD; his daughter Michelle Turkaly (Mark) of Lexington Park, MD; his sons William J. Taylor (Kara) of Middletown, DE and Thomas D. Taylor (Lauren) of North Kingstown, RI; and his brother James Peter Taylor (Paula) of Bayville, NY.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, Lewis and Mary Taylor and his sister Mary Ellen Taylor.

The family will be having a Life Celebration on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Then Monday, May 17, 2021, the family would like to invite friends and family to the Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am with Mass at 11:00 am officiated by Father Michael Tietjen. Interment will immediately follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Tom’s name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.