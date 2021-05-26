Robert “Bobby” Clifton Seger, 83, of Brandywine, MD passed away peacefully at his home on May 13, 2021.

He was born November 4, 1937 and grew up in Brandywine, MD with his parent’s Francis and Bernice Seger. He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in Prince George’s County, MD before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1958. He served his country proud for four (4) years before he was honorably discharged in 1962. He married the love of his life Bernice English in December, 1955 and they spent many wonderful years together, before her passing in February, 2017.

He enjoyed spending early mornings going crabbing and hunting and the late evenings tending to his farm. He loved eating blue crabs and spending time with his family. He supported his family by farming for many years and also working for USPS as a Mail Carrier for over 25 years before retiring, only to continue his career as a farmer. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Bobby is survived by his children, Debbie Cooke (Ronnie), Ronnie Seger (Sharon) and Jimmy Seger (Mary); children of his heart, Charlie Davis and Neil Davis (Sharon); nine (9) grandchildren, Kyndele (Tim), Erin, Kelli, Brittani, Kaitlyn, Jennifer (Chris), Jason (Emily), Andrew (Carrie) and Lindsey; and eighteen (18) great-grandchildren, Lottie, TJ, Kaylin, Taylor, Bradley, Cyara, Baylee, Zoe, Kristian, Jaxon, Talon, Raelyn, Jaden, Jema, Carter, Carly, William and Rhett. He is also survived by his siblings, Violet (Donald), Gail (Gary) and brother-in-law, Pearlie English, Jr. and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents Francis Clifton Seger and Bernice Seger (Grimes); siblings, Mike Seger and Hilda Harvey and grandson-in-law, Hunter Sondberg.

The family will be accepting friends and family Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The Funeral Service is at 1:00 pm, being officiated by Pastor John Warren with interment immediately following at Immanuel United Methodist Cemetery 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Bobby’s name to Baden Fire Department, PGFD Fire Station 836- Baden, 16608 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613 or to the Immanuel United Methodist Church, 17400 Aquasco Rd, Brandywine, MD 20613.

