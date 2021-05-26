Marie May Long

Marie passed on May 14th to be with her Lord and departed family. Marie was born in Menominee, MI on May 13, 1926 to Frank Gayon and Anna Koval Gayon. She was the youngest of 10 siblings. Marie has touched the lives of so many people in her 95 years. She was loved by all and a hero to many. Marie worked in the factories in Wisconsin, during WWII, making bullets for the soldiers. She is preceeded in death by her 1st husband Harold Brukardt and late husband Roger Long. She is survived by her children Sherrie Gayon and Barney of Welcome, MD; Susie Welch and Marty of Ironside, MD; Steve Brukardt and Kathy of Hollywood, MD; Tami Faunce and J.R. of St. Augustine, FL; Step-daughters Denise Guy and Ricky of Mechanicsville, MD and Millie Brukardt Rounds (deceased) of Menominee, MI.

Marie is the Mother of 4 generations. She is the Mother of 4, Grandmother of 14, Great grandmother of 13 and Great-great grandmother of 1. She loved spending time with each and every one of them. Marie loved her Green Bay Packers, playing cards, dice, and dominos. She loved the mountains, the ocean, camping but most of all she loved spending time with her family and her Miller Lite.

Services will be held at the New Life Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, in LaPlata, MD on June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A repass will immediately follow at the American Legion Post 82, 6330 North Crain Highway in LaPlata, MD.

Honorary pallbearers will be Zachary Sweeney, Hunter Sweeney, Colton Sweeney and Jake Sweeney.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO BOX 527 Leonardtown, MD 20650-0527, would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD