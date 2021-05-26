Erin Jean Pinno, 64, of Great Mills died at her home on May 9, 2021. She was born March 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Mead Pinno of Lexington Park, Maryland.

Erin grew up in St. Mary’s County and lived there most of her life. She attended Lexington Park Elementary, Esperanza Middle and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1975.

She was employed as a loan processor for Maryland Capital Loan Association, a bookkeeper for Bob Taylor Engineering, secretary/receptionist at St. Mary’s College and as a secretary at Great Mills High School. She was also certified as a geriatric aid and provided in home elderly care and companionship.

In 1979, she married her high school sweetheart, Arthur Shepherd, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She later remarried in 1994 to Frank Devine who was then stationed at Pax River.

Erin’s hobbies included gardening, reading, cooking, baking and shopping at flea markets. She spent a lot of time on and near the bay and rivers of St. Mary’s County sunning, swimming, or crabbing. There was no place she would rather be. She was a sports fan and enjoyed cheering for family members when they competed. Her favorite football team was the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed preparing meals for friends and family. Her cheesecakes and pecan pies were second to none. She liked caring for her pet rabbits and she loved her dog, Jack, who was her constant companion. She loved to reminisce and tell stories about the good ole days. The most important thing to Erin, however, was family and being a devoted mother to her three sons.

She is survived by her sons, Kyle Shepherd of Leonardtown, Tyler (Bobbie) Shepherd of Hollywood, and Trevor (Kristin) Shepherd of Springfield, Virginia. Also surviving are her two sisters and two brothers; Krista Greenwell of Brunswick, Maryland, Bonnie (Kevin) McGee of Summerville, South Carolina, Roger (DeAnna) Pinno of Hollywood, Maryland, and Keith (Debbie) Pinno of Charleston, South Carolina as well as six grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Roger Pinno, Keith Pinno, Kevin McGee, Kyle Shepherd, Tyler Shepherd, and Trevor Shepherd.

The family will receive friends for Erin’s visitation on Wednesday evening, May 19, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment is private. Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.