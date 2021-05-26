Gary Dean Christoffersen, 86 of Great Mills, MD passed away on May 13, 2021 at home.

He was born on March 23, 1935 in Norfolk, NE to the late Dean Newton Christoffersen and Emily (Kell) Christoffersen.

Gary was a resident of St. Mary’s County for nearly 44 years. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps on February 1, 1954 and proudly served until his Honorable Discharge on January 31, 1957. He married Janet Pakes on August 25, 1956 in the County of Los Angeles. Together they enjoyed cross country skiing and spending time with their several pets. He was a hardworking man who worked in various industries over the years. He was a Manager at Saga food service, the Vice President of Mack’s Company, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a Carrier, and he owned the local pet store in St. Mary’s Square called The Aquarium and he performed landscaping at Sotterley Plantation. Gary had many hobbies but he especially enjoyed woodworking and was an avid reader.

Gary is survived by his wife, Janet, his son, Todd Christoffersen of Fort Lauderdale, FL, his brothers, Keith and Stephen Christoffersen both of Norfolk, NE and his grandson, Devin Maxwell Christoffersen (Amber). He was preceded in death by his parents.

At this time services are private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.