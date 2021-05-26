Elizabeth Louise (“Betty Lou”) Martin, 74, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on May 16, 2021, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on June 4, 1946, in Leonardtown, MD, to the late William Lemuel Russell and Anne Elizabeth Garner Russell.

Betty Lou married her beloved husband, William Earl (Billy) Martin, in August of 1967. They were married until his untimely death in August 1969.

Betty Lou was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She was employed at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital as a billing clerk until she retired in 2013. She enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious cakes and pies. She especially enjoyed children and volunteering at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department carnival for many years. She enjoyed all sports especially tennis and baseball. Was a fan of Elvis Presley, and country music? She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Betty Lou is survived by her children: Timothy Allan Martin and Christopher William Martin both of Hollywood, MD; her siblings: Sandra Lucille Femiani and Roy Galen Russell of Hollywood, MD; and Amy Catherine Ertter (Bob) of Tall Timbers, MD, and her many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family, and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her stepmother, Amy C. (Russell) Robinson.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt, at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43972 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation in Betty Lou Martin’s name, can be sent to the Hollywood VFD, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636; Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79; Maryland Region National Kidney Foundation Serving the Northeast, 1301 York Rd., Suite 209, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093 and the Lymphoma/Leukemia Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Dicus, Ricky Russell, Kyle Greer and Drew Greer.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.