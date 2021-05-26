No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Sewell Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and in an embankment with no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel obtained two signed refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation.

