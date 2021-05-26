Robert “Stump” “Rich” Richardson Tyson, 71, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 23, 1950 in Washington, DC to the late Robert Ernest Tyson and Cora Lee (Weeks) Tyson.

Rich met the love of his life, Pam and knew he had to make her his wife. They have spent over forty-nine (49) devoted and loving years together. Their love was inspirational to their three (3) children and kept the family unit strong through both the easy and hard times.

A hard-working, dedicated man, Rich supported his family as an Engineer for SMECO for over thirty-one (31) years. He continued to work throughout his illness showing great strength. He made so many wonderful, kind and true friendships though his years at SMECO and he deeply missed his work family.

When he wasn’t working, Stump would spend time with his family in the mountains of West Virginia relaxing and enjoying the peace and quiet. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. One of his greatest joys was sharing his passion for the great outdoors with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Rich was a proud man who loved his family beyond measure. His rock was his beloved wife, his soul belonged to Jesus and his heart was devoted to his kids and grandchildren. They say the true legacy of man is through the eyes of his family. If you know his family, you know he was a humble, kind and honorable man. Whether you knew him as Rich, Dad, Pop Pop, Stump, or friend remember his bright smile, happy demeanor and rejoice in the memories and know you will be reunited one day.

Rich is survived by wife, Pamela (Oppermann) Tyson of Mechanicsville, MD; children, Robert “Ricky” Edward Tyson (Stephanie) of NC, Lindsay Leigh (Tyson) Cunningham (Daniel) of VT and Justin Daniel Tyson (Kayla) of MD; grandchildren, Taylor, Garrett, Payton, Cullen, Colton, Camden and Addison. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Jean, Doris Ann and Edward and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Cora Tyson and brother, Carroll Haley.

The family will receive friends for Rich’s Life Celebration Memorial Gathering on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service will be heard at 3:00 p.m. and officiated by Deacon Bill Kyte also at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made in Rich’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All Arrangements have been made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.