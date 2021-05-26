Michael David Lavis, 52, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1968 in New York and was the loving son of the late, Karen (Lavis) Petit.

Michael enjoyed working with his hands and was an excellent mechanic. If your vehicle had an odd noise, Mike could diagnosis and fix it with his experience and skills. Mike loved to spend time out in the garage with the scent of oil and grease in the air. The only thing he loved more than turning wrenches was his family.

A great father, who loved his children and grandchildren deeply. He enjoyed listening to the stories the little ones would tell him and seeing happiness in his children’s eyes, brought joy to his heart. He will be dearly missed and his legacy will live on for many generations.

Mike is survived by his wife, Tambra Lavis of PA; children, Shawn Anthony Collins, Brian Anthony Cave, David Michael Lavis, Laciann Marie Lavis and Timothy James Ray Lavis; and four (4) grandchildren, Bella, Brayden, Carson and Aurora.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.