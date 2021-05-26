Steven Travis Kerig, 50, of LaPlata, MD passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Travis was born on November 15, 1970 in Leonardtown, MD to James Kerig and Beverly (Clark) Kerig of Valley Lee, MD.

Travis is a lifelong resident of Maryland, continuing to raise his own family in his beloved state. He felt his world was complete when he met and fell in love with his treasured wife, Amber Kerig. Together they celebrated over 14 years after combining their families making one beautiful family. He was the proud owner and operator of All Season Aire.

An avid outdoorsman, Travis enjoyed the beauty of nature and all of God’s creatures. He was a hunter and fisherman depending on the season. He could be found dressed head-to-toe in camo or shorts and t-shirt with a cooler in hand heading to the pond. His adoration for the outdoors, had him joining National Wildlife Turkey Federation, Young Guns, Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl.

When he wasn’t hunting or fishing, Travis loved to cruise around on his motorcycle with the sun shining and cool breeze in the air. He would travel many miles with his friends cruising around and enjoying freedom. He loved watching his children play in the sports they love.

With his free spirit and love of life he was everyone’s friend. He was a dedicated family man who loved his children and grandchildren above all. If you were to ask his greatest accomplishments, he would tell you it was being a husband, father and grandfather.

Travis was an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to others. He will live on in the hearts of his family, his friends and the recipients he never met.

Along with his parents, Travis is survived by his wife, Amber Kerig of LaPlata, MD; children, Jacob Kerig of Accokeek, MD, Gunner Kerig of Indian Head, MD, Tyler Lopez of LaPlata, MD, Chloe Kerig of LaPlata, MD, Isabelle Lopez of LaPlata, MD and Kylie Cammon of Dallas, TX; two (2) grandchildren and brother, Eric Kerig of Leonardtown, MD.

The family will receive friends for Travis’ Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. A private interment will be immediately following.

