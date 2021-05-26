St. Mary’s County, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Commissioner Meeting Rollup

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held a joint meeting with St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission (MetCom) Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. MetCom, together with the Department of Public Works & Transportation, provided the Capital Projects Update with details on the Patuxent Park Revitalization Project, FDR Boulevard Project phase, Southampton Revitalization Project and the St. Clements Shores Waste Water Treatment Plant Expansion and Upgrade. In addition, the Commissioners approved the FY2022 Capital Improvement Budget and the Fy2023-2027 Plan.

The Commissioners then reconvened to hold their regular weekly business meeting and presented a Proclamation in recognition of LGBTQIA Month.

Several St. Mary’s County employees were recognized for 20 years of service in a ceremony presented by Human Resources.

The Commissioners approved the FY2022 Operating and Capital Budgets and set rates and fees. For FY2022, the Commissioners allocated $114,540,490 to public schools, $55,504,302 to the Sheriff’s Office, and compensation increases for Board of Education staff, Sheriff’s employees and county staff, with a merit equivalent of 2.5% and a 1.4% Cost of Living Adjustment. The Commissioners also approved a new lower county income tax rate of 3.1% to go in effect January 1, 2022. The total FY2022 St. Mary’s County Government’s General Fund Budget is $288,664,540.

The Commissioners approved a Circuit Court Security Equipment Grant Award for courthouse security improvements for $12,880.07.

The Department of Recreation and Parks received approval for applications for two (2) Program Open Space Project Grants and a Planning Grant in the total amount of $497,500 to fund playground equipment at Nicolet Park, athletic lighting at Cecil Park tennis courts and the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Economic Development to enter into a license agreement with Action Lounge and Billiards for the use of a small parcel of county-owned land.

The Department of Aging & Human Services received approval to accept an award from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for $4,515,115 for St. Mary’s County through Maryland for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP-1). The program will provide direct financial assistance and housing stability services to St. Mary’s County renters at risk of eviction due to the reduction or loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioners will host a Public Forum tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. Public Forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. In addition, residents may offer appreciation, ask questions, or make suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Public comment may be made in person, through the phone, by email, or U.S. Postal System.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 9 a.m., there is no meeting scheduled for June 1. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.