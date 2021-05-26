Addie Mae Wood, 66, of Dameron, MD died at her home on May 19, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 27, 1954, the daughter of the late Robert Coffman Sr. and Gertrude C. Berry of Maryland.

Addie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. On May 28, 1971 she married her childhood sweetheart, Harry E. Wood “Butch” in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated almost 50 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a stock manager at Kmart for 36 dedicated years before retiring. Her family was everything to her. She enjoyed spending her free time with her children, (5) grandchildren and (4) great grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband, Harry, Addie is also survived by her children, Michael Wood (Lauren) of Ridge, MD and Michelle Miller (Johnny) of Ridge, MD, her siblings, Robert Coffman, Jr. of Selma, TX and Shirley Mottler of Lexington Park, MD, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Samantha Miller and her children Yasien and Sariah, Austin Miller and his significant other Samantha McKay, Aaron Wood and his son Cobin, and Brooke Wood and her son Mason and great grandchild Karissa. She is preceded in death by her parents.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.