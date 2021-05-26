Kenneth Brownson MacKenzie III, 72 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on January 20, 2021 at home.

He was born on May 15, 1948 in Rhode Island to the late Barbara Norgaard and Kenneth MacKenzie Jr. He had a son, Kenneth MacKenzie (Little Kenny) that he lost in a house fire at age 7.

Kenneth grew up in East Greenwich, Rhode Island and graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1966. He attended MIT and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1970 through 1974. He worked for General Dynamics for 25+ years repairing computers at the Pentagon and after that worked at the Office of Naval Intelligence. He enjoyed tinkering with his model train set, exploring conspiracy theories, watching westerns and the history channel.

He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth; his brother and sister-in-law, Bradford and Sandra MacKenzie; grandparents, Hoken Norgaard and Hope Stakpoke Norgaard and Kenneth B. MacKenzie, Sr. and Ida Deanaut MacKenzie; his aunt, Muriel Norgaard Lynch and uncle, Crisco Norgaard; and his cousin, Gloria Howard. He is survived by his niece, Shellie (Mark) Montgomery and their sons, Jonathan (Kelsey, Theodore), Joshua (Kaitlyn, Leah), Jacob, and Joseph Montgomery; and his cousins, Paul (Carol) Howard and their daughter and granddaughter, Heather and Lauren, and Phyllis Howard, Greg Norgaard and Peter Norgaard.

Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery with full Military Honors on June 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

