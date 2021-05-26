Judith Ann Toole, 76, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. She was born on November 1, 1944 in Williamsport, PA to the late Carl Baney, Sr. and Shirley Baney.

She met her best friend and forever love John Toole, Sr. and they married on May 26, 1961. They have spent 60 years in wedded bliss. To find a true love is a blessing and if you knew them, you know they were meant to be together. They welcomed three children, John, Jr., Johanna and Barbara.

Judy was a wonderful woman who loved and cherished her husband, family and friends. She worked until her retirement in 2012 for the family’s Home Improvement Company. She enjoyed this job so much, as it brought her a sense of pride in working closely with families to improve their homes. The friends she made during her career were many and she cherished them all.

Family time was always Judy’s top priority. She was a doting grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and especially hosting holiday dinners. She also enjoyed hosting cookouts where she served crabs that she’d caught herself. She loved to spend time out on the water crabbing, fishing, or just relaxing with the breeze blowing her hair. It was only made better when she was able to enjoy the great outdoors when she was camping with her family. As she grew older, Judy loved to gamble and go play BINGO. She would go every chance she could where she would spend time with her friends, chatting, snacking, and hopefully winning.

To know Judy was to know a kind, loving and beautiful soul. She will be missed by many, but not as much as her husband and family. As the summer days grow warm and the sun beats down and you feel a refreshing breeze cool your skin, know Judy is there hugging you close and sending her love to you.

Judy is survived by her husband, John Toole, Sr., of Mechanicsville, MD; children, John Toole, Jr. (Betty) of Mechanicsville, MD and Barbara Thompson (Charles) of Mechanicsville, MD; ten (10) grandchildren; eight (8) great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gary Baney of Mechanicsville, MD and Diane White of TX and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Johanna Toole.

The family will receive friends for Judy’s Life Celebration on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a brief hour visitation one hour prior, also at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will be held immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

