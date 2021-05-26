Harry Arthur Maddox, 70, of Waldorf, MD passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born September 29, 1950 in La Plata, MD to the late Harry Edward Maddox and the late Ida Lauretta (Long) Maddox.

Harry met the love of his life, Frances Marie Beavers, and they married April 26, 1969. Together they celebrated over 52 years of marriage. Their joyous marriage was made even more special when they welcomed two daughters, Lorie and Lisa.

Harry was kind, generous, and a hardworking man who took wonderful care of his family. Harry was a self-employed food truck operator who fed many people and formed long lasting friendships throughout the years. He serviced most of the car dealerships in the Marlow Heights area and later went on to serve the Rockville/Gaithersburg areas.

Harry was a true race car fanatic. As a young man you could find him racing at the local drag strips where he was better known as “Humpin Harry” in his yellow 68 Nova SS. In his later years, he enjoyed teaching his granddaughter, Alyssa, how to play softball. He went on to coach her little league, travel, and high school teams where he became known as “Papa Smurf”. The last few years of his life he found a tremendous amount of joy dressing up as Santa every Christmas Eve for his great grandchildren. A great man has left this physical world behind, but his family takes solace in knowing he is reunited with the Lord.

Harry is survived by his loving wife Frances Marie (Beavers) Maddox of Waldorf, MD, daughters Lorie Lynn Knodle, husband Rusty of Hughesville, MD, and Lisa Marie Easter, husband Brian Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD, granddaughter Alyssa (Peregoy) Morgan, husband Trae, of King George, VA, 4 bonus grandchildren, Chad Easter, Amanda Easter, Krystal Knodle, Mandy Knodle, great-grandson Shane, 6 bonus great-grandchildren Dylan, Aurora, Elias, Harper, Hayden, and Dakota. Also survived by his sister Janice Rathell of La Plata, MD, and brother Thomas Maddox of Avenue, MD along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends for Harry’s life celebration on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Thursday May 27th, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Charles Memorial Gardens 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s name to the Charles County Humane Society 71 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602.

