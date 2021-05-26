Steven William Carr, 69, of Leonardtown Maryland, passed away at the MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born February 23, 1952 in Washington D.C. to Frederick William Carr and Marion Susan Carr (Klein).

Steven graduated high school in Suitland, Maryland. Shortly after he received his diploma, he decided to serve his country proud by joining the U.S. Army. He was Honorably Discharged and returned home in 1969. It wasn’t long after that he rekindled with the love of his life and his soul mate Martha Holt. They spent 35 years together before her passing in 2004.

Steven supported his family by working as a painter in the Painters Union as well as having his own painting business, but painting wasn’t all he enjoyed. He was always a busy man with a great work ethic. If you had the pleasure of working beside him, whether it be painting, cooking, or fishing, he was always more than willing to help you find a way to “work smarter not harder”. He loved to watch his favorite team, The Washington Redskins, Street Outlaws, and muscle car racing, but none of that could hold a candle to the amount of love he had for his wife and children.

He is survived by his daughters Sandra Marie Carr (David Owens) of Leonardtown, MD, Susan Christine Owen (Michael Patrick Owen) of North Charleston, SC; his son Gerald Patrick Hartman (Gina Wance) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; his grandson Jeremy Michael Carr (Casey Lynn Burch); his granddaughters Christine Marie Williams (Brian Michael Ballew), Logan Ann Hartman, Raegan LeAnnee Hartman, Savannah Paige Owen and his great Grandsons Jaylin Michael Carr, Michael James Ballew.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents Frederick William Carr and Marion Susan Carr (Klein) and his wife Martha Carr.

The family is accepting friends and family for a Memorial Gathering Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Prayer services at 11:00 am with Minister Marc Bartholomew at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

