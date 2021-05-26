Wilma Ann Hughes, 86, of Hollywood, MD passed away on May 24, 2021 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD with her family by her side.

Wilma Ann Hughes was born on February19, 1935 in Kansas to Clarence A. James and Martha Lidia Rieger.

Wilma was an avid gardener. Her love for plants of all kinds and her ability to seed and propagate all flowers and trees was truly an amazing gift. She also enjoyed sewing. Wilma was raised on a farm in Ohio and learned at a very young age to survive on the land with her sisters and appreciate the little things in life. Wilma lived a very long life through many generations of changes in our nation and in the economy. Wilma worked with the Arc of Southern Maryland as well as a Security Officer. Throughout her life she would continue to be frugal and use whatever she could to reduce waste. She loved beautiful patterns and bright vibrant colors. Wilma’s spirit was one of courage, wittiness, survival, and a deep love for her family.

She is survived by her sons Doug O. Hughes, Sr. and David Lee Hughes (Missy) both of Hollywood, MD; her grandchildren, Douglas O. Hughes, II., Olivia Anne Hughes, Schuyler Estaline Hughes, Brandon Lee Hughes, Scott Cordelle Hughes, Jordan Ryan Corboo, Cory Allen Pilkerton; her great-grandchild Paisley Mae Corboo and her sisters, Phyllis Liggett (Joe Liggett), Clarice Cramer (Robert Cramer), Janice Trainer (George Trainer), Linda Hickey (Joe Hickey), Karen Johnson (Ralph Johnson). She is preceded in death by her parents: Mother Martha Lidia Rieger and Birth father Clarence A James who passed away from appendicitis while working with his horse and plow; Wilma was later adopted by her stepfather Wilford E. Wolfe.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s County Inc., P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Homes, P.A.