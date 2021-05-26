Barbara Dunn, 81

Born March 23, 1940

Died May 22, 2021 with her son by her side in Leonardtown, MD.

Barbara Yvonne Dunn better known to us as grand mom was born in Trinidad, West Indies to Ashraphi Lall and Dolly Abdool.

She attended Naparima Girls High School thereafter working for many years at an Hoyte’s Electrical Supplies Company. As a single mother grand mom worked at several other places to successfully raise four boys.

She enjoyed playing Spider Solitaire on her iPad and loved to read and do crossword puzzles.

Grand mom migrated to the US in 1981 staying at her High School friend’s in Texas. In 1993 she moved to Virginia to be with her son Russell where she lived a quiet life until her final days.

Grand mom is survived by her sisters Lynette Lall and Myrtle Roberts and brothers Franco and Algernon Lall; four sons Donald, Sterling, Collin and Russell.

Nine grandchildren – Erin, Michelle, Chanelle, Kristal, Jade, Coryse, Emerald, Cheyenne & her newest addition on whom she promised to await – Connor.

Six great-grandchildren – Darion, Esai, Mark, Jordan, Anna, and James.