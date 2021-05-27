Enjoy A Day of Family Friendly Fun at St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day on Saturday, June 5

St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, a family event June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Clement’s Island Museum and on St. Clements Island State Park, encourages the public to visit St. Clement’s Island and become acquainted with the island’s past through activities regarding the history, culture, heritage and ecology tied to the island.

Visitors will celebrate the history and heritage of St. Clement’s Island with tons of fun and free activities and programs out on beautiful St. Clement’s Island. The public will experience a day of history, wildlife and art, and participate in activities that include games, lighthouse tours, traditional music and much more. In addition, there will be free water taxi rides out to the island for all visitors attending the festivities.

Discover St. Clements Island State Park and its history as Maryland’s first colonial landing in 1634. Enjoy the scenic and natural beauty of the island, Potomac River and waterfowl with a walk along the beach. Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the pavilion or any of the tables dotting the island shore. The reconstructed Blackistone Lighthouse will be open and available for tours. Visitors can also refresh themselves with free watermelon slices throughout the event.

Some activities and exhibitors include:

Dr. Thomas Gerard, the first owner of St. Clement’s Island, will offer insight into colonial living. He will talk about pieces of eight as a form of currency. Children that visit all the presenters and do all the activities will get a replica coin like Dr. Gerard’s. Coins are available while supplies last.

Learn navigation techniques used by sailors before the advent of GPS with the Patuxent River Sail and Power Squadron.

The Friends of Newtowne Manor House will share the fascinating history of the Newtowne Manor House, an 18th-century structure located in Compton, Maryland.

Learn about colonial fashions with Ellen Duke Wilson and make your own colonial collar.

See an osprey up close. Look through a scope and observe an osprey. Museum staff will share some information about this majestic raptor of the Chesapeake Bay.

Enjoy a sack race, a favorite pastime for guests visiting the McWilliams’ hotel. There will be a stilt demonstration. Other games such as bubbles, a bean bag toss and a ring toss will be available. Use science to make a thaumatrope, a toy that was popular in the 19th century.

St. Clement’s Island Museum will be open and free to all during the day, and visitors can also enjoy free water taxi rides to St. Clement’s Island to enjoy event activities. The Museum Store will be open with an array of unique items and gifts, including local art, apparel, books, jewelry, children’s items and more.

To learn more about St. Clement’s Island Heritage Day, visit www.Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or call 301-769-2222.