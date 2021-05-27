Police in Charles County Arrest Lexington Park Man for Armed Robbery of Convenience Store in Waldorf

Edvon Stephen Coates, 23, of Lexington Park

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of an armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a lone suspect entered the business, produced a handgun and announced a robbery. After obtaining money, the suspect fled on foot.

During the course of the investigation, and with the assistance of neighboring law enforcement agencies, detectives identified the suspect as Edvon Stephen Coates, 23, of Lexington Park.

On May 26, Coates was arrested. He was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Coates also has two open warrants through different law enforcement agencies, and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Det. Bringley is investigating.

