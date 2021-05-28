NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 Closed Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., for Maintenance

NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 to be closed Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., for maintenance.
Drivers should use Gates 2, and 3 during these times.
Expect travel delays.
NAS Patuxent River Gate 1 to be closed Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., for maintenance.
Drivers should use Gates 2, and 3 during these times.
Expect travel delays.
This entry was posted on May 27, 2021 at 10:24 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.