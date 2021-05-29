Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Early Morning Kitchen Fire in Mechanicsville, Seven Occupants Displaced

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 1:37 a.m., 45 firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hollywood, Bay District and Charles County responded to the 25800 block of Budderleigh Place in Mechanicsville, for the reported kitchen fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 2-story split foyer residence.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and found a fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes and no extensions were found.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist seven adults and three pets.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.


