Joyce Paulette Whalen, 66, of Fort Washington, MD formerly from Budd’s Creek, MD passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021 in Clinton, MD. She was born on November 12, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD. Joyce was the loving daughter of the late Mary Jane Whalen and Thomas Paul Whalen. She is survived by her daughter Monica Yvette Whalen of Temple Hills, MD, and grandson Jaquan D. Whalen. Along with her siblings Eunice L. Whalen of La Plata, MD, Alvin S. Whalen of La Plata, MD, Priscilla A. Whalen of La Plata, MD, Caroline Kenley of Marlow Heights, MD, and Jimmy Young of Lexington Park, MD.

She graduated from Chopticon High School in 1973. Joyce was a Budget Analyst for the U.S. Department of Education for 36 years, retiring in February 2010. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxiliary # 301 in La Plata, MD.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church in Chaptico, MD with Father Chip Luckett officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Carl Bowman, Edward Bowman, William Butler, Jr., Michael Dorsey, Samuel Veney, and Martice Whalen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Patricia Louis, Paul Reed, Jr, and Martin Whalen.