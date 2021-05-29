Ruth Janet Alberty, 67 of California, MD passed away on May 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

She was born on April 1, 1954 in Coamo, Puerto Rico to the late Juan Justiniano Colon and Ruth Colon.

Janet (as she preferred to be called) married Jose Manuel Alberty-Galarza on October 22, 1971 in Carolina, Puerto Rico. She and her husband moved to St. Mary’s County in 1985. God and Family was most important to her and the love she showed to everyone was the absolute personification of unconditional love. She and Jose were blessed to raise two children whom they loved dearly. She cherished her family and she gave the most wonderful hugs and kisses. In fact, people would often say that her hugs brought a sense of peace and calm. They could cure anything. She had a special bond with her grandchildren whom she would spend a lot of time with and shared a daily ritual of morning FaceTime calls. Janet was also known as a Prayer Warrior; she believed in the power of God to do anything, especially through prayer. She was a caring, loving woman with a terrific sense of humor. She was known to be a great encourager who would often tell anyone who was down and out, “You’re gonna make it”. She was also an amazing cook using her own recipes from scratch. Her specialty dishes were cubed steak smothered in onions with rice and red beans, Arroz Con Gandules, Arroz Con Pollo, and rum cake. Good luck trying to re-create her recipes, they could not be found in any recipe book, only from memory! She loved to go sight-seeing, especially to Annapolis where she enjoyed cruising around for the day. She was a member of Living Hope 1st United Pentecostal Church in Great Mills, MD where her husband and family attend to this day.

She is survived by her husband, Jose, her children, Jose Manuel Alberty, Jr., Nikki Alberty of Lexington Park, MD and Andrea Cristina Alberty-Colon of California, MD, her brother, Efrain Valentin of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and four grandchildren, Cristiano, Isabella, Ava, and Emerson Alberty. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a Celebration of Life Service by Pastor Jason Staten at 12:00 pm, at Living Hope 1st United Pentecostal Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Tupelo Children’s Mansion (https://mansionkids.org).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.