Lois Kessler Groome, 96, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home. She was born June 15, 1924 in Clifty, West Virginia to the late Andrew A. Kessler and Chloe Caldwell Kessler.

An independent woman, Lois met William Burroughs Groome, (“Bill”) while attending business college and enjoyed a loving marriage for 65 years before Bill’s passing in 2010.

Lois is remembered by so many for her long career as secretary to the principal of Margaret Brent High School.

Dedicated to service to her community, Lois was an active member of the Mechanicsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and was a lifelong member of All Faith Episcopal Church in Charlotte Hall where she served as treasurer for many years.

Lois was recognized for her talent as a quilter and also found joy in knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughter Margaret Bilardello of Huntington, NY, five grandchildren: Robin Bilardello of Brooklyn, NY; Ann Bilardello of Los Angeles, CA; Nick Bilardello and wife Alessandra of Los Angeles, CA; and Chloe Groome of Sacramento, CA; and Tom Groome of Sacramento, CA; and one great-grandchild, Lilly of Brooklyn, NY.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her sister Alice Katherine King, brother Hugh A. Kessler, and her son, William Richard Groome.

Burial will be held privately and a memorial service will be announced by All Faith Church at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 22, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Expressions of love may be made through donations to All Faith Episcopal Church, PO Box 24, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, and the Mechanicsville Fire Department, PO Box 37, and Rescue Squad, PO Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.