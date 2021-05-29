Alexander Francis John Kapczynski, Sr. 85 of California, MD (formerly of Fort Mill, SC) passed away on May 21, 2021 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 3, 1936 in Bronx, New York to the late Francis Kapczynski and Alexandra (Czinik) Kapchen.

Alexander married Ernestina Lee “Tina” Ferrari shortly after graduating from high school. They celebrated 64 years together before her passing in April of this year. He studied engineering at the City College of New York. Upon graduation he was a God fearing, hardworking and family oriented man. Al worked on government contracts regarding aircraft and satellite technologies, for several years. In later years he sold computer software to high technology companies. He loved his family dearly and cherished spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoyed watching TV, especially the Western series-Gunsmoke, bowling, golfing, and playing Pinochle.

He is survived by his children, Alex Kapczynski (Karen)of Hypoluxo, FL, Barbara Blades (Robert) of Lexington Park, MD, Michael Kapczynski of Charlotte, NC, Tinamarie Gallagher (Trace) of California, MD, and Robert Kapczynski (Lisa) of Ashburn, VA, his sister, Dorothy Trombecky of Savannah, GA, nineteen grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ernestina, his siblings, Helen Vanis, Eleanor Mikals, Frances Mekalainas, and Mary Choinski.

At this time services are private.

