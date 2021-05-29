Maryland State Police Investigating Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County That Killed 38-Year-Old Man

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 2:25 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the northbound Route 5 south of Interstate 495 on a report of a motor vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a male pedestrian was attempting to cross Route 5 (Branch Avenue) when a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban struck him.

The pedestrian, identified as Earl Michael Reid, 38, of Suitland, Maryland, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel. The motorist remained at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, Reid was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. Alcohol and/or drugs were not a contributing factor in the crash, investigators said. Northbound Route 5 was closed for approximately 2.5 hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.