Maryland Department of Natural Resources Attempting to Find Owner of Peddle Boat Found in Breton Bay

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., a citizen reported an unoccupied paddle boat floating in Breton Bay.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Officers responded to assist and located a blue and white pedal boat floating in Breton Bay.

There were no signs of immediate use. Therefore, officers believe the boat may have broken free from the dock during the passing storms in the area.

If this boat belongs to you or if you have any pertaining information, please contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources or St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. DNR 1-877-620-8367 – SMCSO (301) 475-8008

