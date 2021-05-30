St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit and Run Involving Pedestrian in Mechanicsville

May 29, 2021

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 42264 Ridge Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim in the roadway.

The striking vehicle fled the scene prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Due to weather, all helicopters were unavailable. The single victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect or vehicle information is available, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

