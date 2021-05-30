No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover on Hermanville Road in Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 11:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hermanville Road and Dixon Court in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one subject possibly trapped.

One citizen who observed the vehicles headlights in the woods stopped and assisted the single occupant out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of First Responders.

The operator stated he went off the roadway to avoid an oncoming car that had crossed the double yellow center lines.

No injuries were reported. The single male occupant refused transport and denied any injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to the scene and handled the investigation.

