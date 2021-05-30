Police Investigating Robbery in Lexington Park

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to 21151 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim with injuries to his upper body and said a black male assaulted and robbed him. The victim denied an ambulance.

The suspect fled on foot towards Hermanville Road before the arrival of police. Officers deployed a K9 unit and attempted a track which yielded negative results.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.