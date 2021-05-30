St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Robbery at Lexington Park Hotel

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at approximately 10:55 p.m., police responded to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Lexington Park located at 22520 Three Notch Road, for the reported hold up alarm.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a white male suspect entered the hotel and threatened an employee with a weapon while demanding money.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of police. It is unknown if the suspect stole any property.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminals Investigations Division responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

