Prince George’s County Police Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Corporal Gregory Fortson

The Prince George’s County Police Department is mourning the death of Corporal Gregory Fortson. Corporal Fortson passed away earlier this week following a medical emergency. He was off-duty at the time.

Corporal Fortson was a 13-year veteran of the agency and currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, District IV Oxon Hill station and was a cherished member of Squad 15.

Prior to joining the PGPD, Corporal Fortson served in the US Army for 27 years and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. Corporal Fortson is remembered for his love of sports and playing the lottery. He was especially fond of basketball and always rooted for teams from Georgia. In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his family.

Corporal Fortson is survived by his wife and two sons. We offer our deepest condolences to Corporal Fortson’s family and friends. He will be missed.

