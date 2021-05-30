Governor Hogan and State Tourism Officials Encourage Travelers to Visit Maryland This Summer

Governor Larry Hogan joined the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism to encourage Maryland travelers to reconnect and recharge in the State of Maryland. From traveling along one of the state’s 18 scenic byways, to enjoying Maryland’s Outdoor Collection, or navigating the waters of the Chesapeake Bay with a certified Chesapeake Bay Storyteller on a guided water-based tour, travelers will find an abundance of travel products and resources to plan their next visit.

“Summer is the perfect time for a road trip to explore Maryland, and it’s important to continue to support all of the accommodations, attractions, restaurants, and their employees along the way,” said Governor Hogan. “The tourism industry has worked hard over the past year to put the highest health and safety protocols in place, and it is time to welcome visitors back.”

The byways are scenic road trips with numerous points of interest that give travelers the opportunity to customize the pace, geography, and activities. Travel the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, recently designated as an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. Stretching 419 land miles from Chesapeake City to Crisfield, plus 12 nautical miles to Smith Island, experience the unique beauty of this tidewater region with its pristine waterways and vibrant historic waterfront villages.



For an authentic Chesapeake experience, travel around the Great Chesapeake Bay Loop . Enjoy freshly-caught seafood, welcoming waterfront towns, and a way of life that is simply beyond comparison. Join a Chesapeake Bay Storyteller Tour to sail aboard a historic skipjack, discover mysteries about the Chesapeake’s waters and its seafood industry, take a charter fishing tour, marvel at iconic lighthouses aboard a ferry boat, or kayak through peaceful marshlands to observe a natural ecosystem in action.

Maryland’s Outdoor Collection offers something for everyone from hiking, biking, camping, and exploring a trail system second to none. Get out on the bay on a hot summer day, paddle or tube a local river, head to several birding spots to embrace nature, or hit the links on your favorite Maryland golf course. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the C&O Canal National Historical Park with a stop to the 8th most visited national park in the United States. Plan a trip along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal Scenic Byway to explore the wonders of the C&O Canal and the vibrant C&O Canal Experience region around it.

Book a rejuvenating stay at one of Maryland’s resorts or unique accommodations. Escape to the rolling countryside in horse country with Maryland’s Horse Collection. Indulge in Maryland’s culinary delights from Maryland’s Crab and Oyster Trail, to savory treats from Maryland’s Ice Cream Lover’s Guide. Now is the time to visit Maryland with an abundance of travel literature available to help plan your adventure. Pick up a copy of Destination Maryland Magazine and the new Stories of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay guide at one of Maryland’s eight state-operated welcome centers. View and download these materials or order a copy online to be delivered to your home for free.

Travel experiences can be shared on social media using the hashtag #MDinFocus. For more inspiration and deals and discounts to plan your summer adventure in Maryland, go to visitmaryland.org.