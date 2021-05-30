NAS Patuxent River Updates Select Programs Under New COVID Guidelines

Naval Air Station’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR), Commissary, Navy Exchange, and other services announced updates to some of their programming following new DoD COVID guidelines.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reopen some programs and expand others to our patrons while safely operating in a COVID environment,” said Jeff Sias, NAS Patuxent River N9 director. “While we still need to follow certain safety protocols, after working with command and Navy Health experts we can safely expand these services in a phased approach.”

The following services have reopened/expanded as of May 21:

Auto Skills

Hours: Fridays 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Limit 3 people per vehicle at each bay

Tools will be cleaned after each use

Water fountains are closed

Hand sanitizing station available for customer usage

Strike Zone Bowling Center

Hours: Mondays Closed, Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Reservations required, to make reservations please call 301-342-3994. Reservations are for 2-hour max limit, six people per reservation, and reservation times will be staggered to promote social distancing

Bowling Lanes are reduced from 12 lanes to 6 lanes and rotated daily

Balls must be left on ball returns after reservation to be disinfected

Shoes will be returned to the counter for disinfection

Entrance will be through the single door and exit through double doors

Please do not move chairs to other tables

All tables, chairs and equipment are sanitized between reservations

3 Hand Sanitizing Stations are available for customer usage

Community Rec (formerly Tickets and Travel)

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

No more than 10 people allowed in the building at one time

Equipment rentals still suspended

Pavilion Rentals still suspended

Events still suspended

Playgrounds remain closed

Navy Exchange

Fully vaccinated patrons may enter the Pax River Navy Exchange without a mask

Commissary

Fully vaccinated patrons may enter the Pax River Commissary without a mask

Customized Creations

Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

No more than 4 people in the office at one time

West Basin Marina

Hours: open seven days a week 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

No more than two people in the office at one time

Kayak, Stand Up Paddle Board and Canoe rentals available, reservations required call West Basin Marina at 301 342 -3573

Camping at Pax River

Limited to 25% Capacity

Comfort Station at Goose Creek Campground limited to one person at a time

Trusted Traveler still suspended at this time

Reservations required, call West Basin Marina at 301-342-3573

Liberty Center

Reopens June 2 at new location inside new Barracks

Hours: closed Monday, open Tuesday-Sunday 2 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

No more than eight people inside Liberty Center at one time

Hand sanitizer stations available for customer usage

Center Stage Theater Coffee Shop

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Movies and facility rentals still suspended at this time

Housing Office/Community Center

Open for normal operations June 1

Navy Gateway Inns and Suites (NGIS)

NGIS extends service to leisure travelers in addition to those on official travel.

Front Desk Hours: 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily

For information, call 301-342-3601; for reservations call 1-877-628-9233.

Pax River Navy Flying Club (PRNFC)

Fully vaccinated pilots, students, and passengers may access the aircraft unmasked.

Cedar Point Golf Course

Walk-ins are now accepted

Tournaments may now be scheduled

Hours: Monday 11 a.m.-dusk, Tuesday-Thursday 8 a.m.-dusk, Friday 7:30 a.m.-dusk, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-dusk

For information and reservations, call 301-342-3597

For more information on Pax River’s MWR programs, visit https://www.navymwrpaxriver.com/covid-19-update . For more information on NAS Patuxent River, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver and https://twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO .