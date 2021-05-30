Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins June 1, 2021

May 30, 2021

This year’s Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1, 2021, and goes through Nov. 30, 2021. Being aware and being prepared can make a significant difference in an emergency.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major storms (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence.

The Department of Emergency Services reminds residents to begin safety preparations in advance. Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, says, “With last year’s record-breaking season, historic rainfall, and flooding in St. Mary’s County, citizens need to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season.

Disasters will not wait; neither should you. So, as we continue our efforts with the recovery from coronavirus, we need to keep leaning forward and preparing for the upcoming hurricane season.”

Preparations include making a kit that is easy to access and readily on hand containing batteries, a portable radio, emergency medical supplies, phone numbers, bottled water, and essential household items needed in an emergency.

Information on preparation is available on the Department of Emergency’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/ or at Ready.gov. For more information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1120.


