St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Avenue

May 30, 2021

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at approximately 6:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 23000 block of Oakley Road in Avenue, for the report of one not breathing.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 21-year-old female not breathing and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. All responding fire and rescue personnel were cancelled and placed into service.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

