Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Anne Arundel County, Calvert Woman and Lothian Man Killed

On Thursday, May 27, 2021 at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) at the intersection with Lower Pindell Road in Lothian, for a multiple vehicle collision involving fatal injuries.

Investigation determined a Dodge Charger was traveling Southbound on MD Route 4 approaching the intersection, when a Chevrolet Equinox was attempting to cross over MD Route 4 onto Lower Pindell Road and was struck by the Dodge Charger.

The operator of the Charger was treated by Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics and then flown to an area hospital the with serious injuries. The operator and passenger of the Equinox suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision is the operator of the Equinox failed to yield the right of way.

Vehicle 1 is a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, the operator was identified as 23-year-old Leah Mae Foster, of the 3700 block of 28th Street in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, MD. The passenger of the Equinox was identified as 21-year-old Nicholas Raymond Harris, of the 100 block of Lyons Den Drive in Lothian, Maryland. The female operator and male passenger both suffered fatal injuries and were both declared deceased on the scene.

Vehicle 2 is a 2018 Dodge Charger, the operator was identified as 25-year-old Austin Kirk Smith, of the 9600 block of Milestone Way in College Park, Maryland. He was flown to an area trauma center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Updates will be provided when they become available.