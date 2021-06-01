Calvert County Emergency Management to Test Alert and Notification System Sirens on Monday, June 7, 2021

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, will conduct a full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s and Dorchester counties Monday, June 7, 2021, at noon.

The full-cycle test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. Citizens are encouraged to be aware of the testing and relay this information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio stations listed below for information and instructions.

WPTX 1690 AM Lexington Park WMDM 97.7 FM Lexington Park WTOP 103.5 FM Washington, D.C. WKIK 1560 AM La Plata WKIK 102.9 FM California WPRS 104.1 FM Waldorf WSMD 98.3 FM Mechanicsville WNNT 107.5 FM Warsaw WGOP 540 AM Pocomoke WCEM 1240 AM Cambridge WCEM 106.3 FM Cambridge WCEI 96.7 FM Easton WRAR 105.5 FM Tappahannock WKHZ 1460 AM Easton

Emergency Alert System stations include:

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county. Calvert County ALERT messages can be received by cell phone, landline, email, text messaging, fax, pager and more.

While visiting the Be Aware and Prepare safety portal, citizens can register with Smart911 to create a safety profile for emergency communications. Smart911 is a free online service that allows individuals and families to automatically provide vital information to 911 call takers during an emergency. Citizens can also visit the portal to register individuals with special needs for the Calvert County Emergency Management special needs registry. Anyone who has unique needs that hinder or prevent them from taking protective actions during an emergency should sign up for the special needs registry.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “Calvert Prepare” app to put critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information.