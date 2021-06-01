Charles County Government Now Offering 2022 Outreach and Restoration Grant Funding Applications

Charles County Government, in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Trust, is offering a 2022 Outreach and Restoration Grant Program. This grant program encourages residents to restore local green spaces, waterways, and natural resources through community engagement activities, and on-the-ground restoration projects that increase knowledge, change behavior, and accelerate stewardship of natural resources. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m.
This program is to have residents get involved in restoring natural resources that improve the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay and its rivers. Non-profit organizations, community and homeowner associations, businesses, and faith-based organizations are encouraged to apply.
Charles County is looking for projects that include:
- Educating commercial businesses about dumpster maintenance and best practices
- Design and installation of storm water best management practices
- Tree plantings, rain gardens, meadow plantings, floodplain restoration
- Educating residents about the negative impacts of litter and engaging residents in litter prevention and clean-ups
Applicants can request funds from one of the following tracks:
- Track 1: Outreach/Knowledge Building Projects; up to $30,000
- Track 2: Behavior Change Projects; up to $50,000
- Track 3: Restoration Projects; up to $50,000
- Track 4: Outreach and Restoration Projects; up to $75,000
The Chesapeake Bay Trust will hold a grant webinar on Thursday, June 3, at 5 p.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/OR-Webinar or contact Nguyen Le at nle@cbtrust.org or 410-974-2941, ext. 110.
To view the Request for Proposals or to apply, visit https://cbtrust.org/grants/outreach-and-restoration/. Residents with special needs, contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.