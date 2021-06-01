Leonardtown First Friday Event on June 4





Bring your family and friends for a special day on First Friday, June 4, 2021! There will be one-day only specials offered at participating shops and restaurants, Open Studios & Workshops at the art studios, Opening Receptions at the galleries, and much more.

Our “official” First Friday event time has traditionally been from 5 to 8 PM but many of the businesses will be open before and even after those hours, please check with specific locations for their hours of operation.

Featured specials include:

Community Cash Mob – Join in at The Square to cash mob the following local businesses: Crazy for Ewe, Olde Town Pub, and The Rex – The first 50 people per business will receive $10 on their purchase. The Community Cash Mob is a group of Bank employees coming together at a local business to spend money and shop local. Live local. Shop local. Facebook details here, also visit @ https://www.cbtc.com/community/cashmob/

Audience Participation Drum Circle from 6-7 PM and youth Drumline Performance from 7-8 PM hosted by the SoMar Drummers and St. Mary’s County Arts Council

Fenwick St. Used Books & Music – New Logo, New Shirts, and New Books at Fenwick Street Used Books and Music!

North End Gallery – will feature their new exhibit “Between Earth and Sky” from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Old Jail Museum – will be hosting free tours from 10 AM to 7 PM, the Leonardtown Visitors Center is also located at the museum.

Port of Leonardtown Winery – live music w/ Robbie Kidwell from 5:30 to 8:30 PM, wine tasting, slushies and delectable sweets from Intoxi-CAKE-Tion!

Shepherd’s Old Field Market will be offering a variety of shopping opportunities from over 70 different stores and services, their new ice cream shop The Salted Scoop will be open also!

The Good Earth Natural Foods Co. will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM offering 10% off their brand new “Island Peach Smoothie” which will make its debut on First Friday!

Ye Olde Towne Cafe will be offering special menu items for First Friday! Blueberry pancakes for breakfast and fried shrimp for lunch!

Shops and restaurants will be open late for dining, desserts, and more! There will be something for everyone of all ages and interests!

Check the Leonardtown First Fridays Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown, Midtown, and Uptown as they are announced, we look forward to seeing you on June 4th.

Also be sure to check out www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com for a comprehensive listing of the many shops and restaurants. Please contact desired locations for specific hours, COVID-19 safety guidelines, and event info. Also see the events section at the Visit St. Mary’s County website for additional info about these and other upcoming local events in the area.

A huge note of appreciation to the Town of Leonardtown, the St. Mary’s County Commissioners, Leonardtown Business Association (LBA) members, the SoMar Drummers and the First Friday volunteers for their assistance with these events.

We are especially appreciative of the support from our LBA Platinum Sponsors (Cheseldine Tire & Auto, Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, The County Times, & Visit St. Mary’s) who all have contributed to make First Fridays a wonderful community event!

Photo collage designed and provided by Visit St. Mary’s.

