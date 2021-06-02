Firefighters Respond to Second Structure Fire on Waldorf Street in Just Six Days

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at approximately 6:42 p.m., firefighters from Charles County responded to the area of 3120 Heathcote Road in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story middle of the row townhouse with fire showing.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 20 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

No known injuries were reported. One civilian was evaluated on the scene and refused transport/treatment.

A county building inspector was requested to the scene.

The American Red Cross responded to assist two families.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at approximately 8:25 p.m., firefighters responded to 3086 Heathcote Road in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story middle of the row townhome with smoke showing from the second floor.

The owner/occupants have been identified as Daniel and Carol Hall, with the estimated loss of content and structure valued at $50,000.00

46 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 15 minutes.

Two occupants and three dogs were able to safely escape without injury, and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The fire has been deemed accidental and caused by an electrical event, which was discovered by an occupant.

All photos are courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.


