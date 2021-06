The Leonardtown Barrack is requesting assistance from the public in identifying the person or vehicle in the pictures below in reference to a theft that occurred at the Hollywood Burchmart on Sunday, May 20, 2021.

If you can identify either this person or the vehicle pictured, or have information related to the crime, please contact Trooper Jordan Pope at (301) 475-8955 and refer to case #21-MSP-020664.

You can remain anonymous!