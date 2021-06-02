St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Bryan Allen Roberts, 33

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Bryan Allen Roberts, age 33 of no fixed address.

Roberts, who frequents the California area of St. Mary’s, is wanted for three outstanding warrants: Second-Degree Burglary; Failure to Appear: Trespass and Disorderly and Failure to Appear: Violation of Protective Order.

Roberts also has an outstanding criminal summons for the recent theft at the Holiday Inn Express in California, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

