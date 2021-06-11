UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Located and Arrested Bryan Allen Roberts, 33

UPDATE: On June 10, 2021, Deputy First Class Budd, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported wanted individual.

Contact was made with Bryan Allen Roberts, 33 of no fixed address, who was wanted on numerous warrants. Roberts refused to cooperate with deputies on scene and attempted to flee on foot.

Roberts was ultimately taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest and served the following warrants:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault 1st and 2nd Degree

Dangerous Weapon/Intent to Injure

Reckless Endangerment

Burglary 2nd Degree ( two counts)

Burglary 4th Degree (two counts)

Malicious Destruction of Property ( two counts)

Theft ( three counts)

Violate Protective Order

Trespass: Private Property

Disorderly Conduct

6/7/2021: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Bryan Allen Roberts, age 33 of no fixed address.

Roberts, who frequents the California area of St. Mary’s, is wanted for three outstanding warrants: Second-Degree Burglary; Failure to Appear: Trespass and Disorderly and Failure to Appear: Violation of Protective Order.

Roberts also has an outstanding criminal summons for the recent theft at the Holiday Inn Express in California, with additional charges pending.

Anyone with information about Roberts’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

