Charles County Receives Three NACo Awards

Charles County Government is the recipient of three National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards, recognizing the county’s Climate Change Preparedness Program, Nanjemoy/ Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout Program, and Mallows Bay- Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary. The NACo Achievement Award Program recognizes innovative county government programs throughout the nation.

“It is a great honor that Charles County has been recognized by NACo for working to protect our environment, helping our infrastructure become more resilient, and increasing broadband connectivity throughout our community,” said County Administrator Mark Belton. “This recognizes the diligent work of Charles County employees, even during a pandemic, as outstanding public servants providing quality services to residents. National recognition like this for a relatively small jurisdiction shows that we are ‘punching above our weight’ as a county government organization.”

Charles County received an award for the Climate Change Preparedness Program, which is a whole-of-government approach to addressing an increasingly acute community challenge. The program focuses on mitigation by reducing our carbon footprint, as well as increasing the county’s ability to adapt to a changing climate.

The second award was for the Nanjemoy/ Cobb Neck Broadband Buildout Project, which is a multi-million-dollar endeavor to construct and operate a 90-mile fiber optic network for two large, unserved rural areas in the county. The buildout will provide the connectivity for more than 1,400 residences and businesses and is expected to be completed in August 2023.

The third award was for the Mallows Bay- Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary, which is the first national marine sanctuary designated since 2000. This sanctuary designation is vital in preserving the county’s unique history, protecting abundant wildlife for future generations, and helping to spur an increase in tourism and boost the local economy.

NACo is passionate about advancing excellence in public service to help people and places thrive across America. The NACo Achievement Awards honor counties which are innovatively working to strengthen services for their residents.