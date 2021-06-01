Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Charter Fire Chief William Joseph Huseman, Sr. “Billy”, 100

William Joseph Huseman, Sr. “Billy”, age 100 of Hollywood, MD passed away on May 21, 2021 peacefully at his home. Born on November 12, 1920 in Abell, MD, he was the son of the late Charles William and Alice Bietzell Huseman. He was the loving husband of Ann Downs Huseman for 76 years, whom he married on March 17, 1945. He is survived by his wife Ann Downs Huseman, his sons William Joseph, Jr. “Joey” (Janette) of La Plata, MD and Walter Daniel “Danny” of Lusby, MD, five grandchildren Christopher Scott Huseman (Anita) of Adamstown, MD, Mark William Huseman (Jennifer) of La Plata, MD, Katherine Alexandra Huseman of Lusby, MD, Brandon Allen Huseman and Crystal Ann Huseman of Ft. Meyers, FL, eight great-grandchildren Nicole Marie Huseman of Adamstown, MD and Christopher Joseph Huseman of Holly Spring, NC, Anthony Thomas Meadows (Chrissy) of Waldorf, MD, Zachary William Huseman and Tyler Christopher Huseman of La Plata, MD, Nathanyel William Huseman, Ronilynn Grace Tackett and Haley Marie Huseman of Ft. Meyers, FL, and also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was also preceded in death by his youngest son Ronald Allen “Ronnie” (Patricia), brothers Harry Benjamin, Sr. “Capt. Harry” and Charles Ross “Capt. Ross” and sister Elizabeth Jane Downs.

Billy was a lifelong St. Mary’s County resident who attended Holy Angels School in Avenue, MD and Margaret Brent High School in Mechanicsville, MD. He then served during World War II in the U.S. Army from November 9, 1944 to July 31, 1946. During his life Billy operated a Gulf Service Station for eight years in Hollywood, MD and worked for Burch Oil Company in Clark’s Landing, MD where he retired in 1991 with 30 years of service.

Billy was instrumental in starting the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Company 7 in 1956, and was elected as their first Fire Chief. He continued his membership to his passing as a Charter Member/Firefighter/Life Member for 65 years. In 1987 he was elected into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame. Over the years he received numerous awards, held several positions and enjoyed supporting and participating in annual fundraising events such as carnivals and dinners. Billy also was a member of the Hollywood Lion’s Club where he was one of their charter members on its inception on April 28, 1974 and received one of their highest honors, the “Melvin Jones Award” in 2004. He was a member for 47 years. Billy was also a charter member of the American Legion Post 221 in Avenue, MD.

Billy loved working in the yard and his garden. He especially loved to crab and enjoyed providing crabs for his family on weekends. Billy’s great love was his family – being a loving husband to his beloved wife Ann and caring for and raising their three sons. He had a very deep-rooted passion for his family and spending time together. Billy felt holidays should be celebrated with stuffed ham as one of the main dishes. He always looked forward to and enjoyed celebrating the holidays with family and relatives.

Billy grew-up as a member of the Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD. Then in 1952 Billy moved his family to Hollywood and was a devoted member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Parish in Hollywood, MD.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by Fire Department Prayers at 7:20 PM in the Hollywood Vol. Fire Department Hall Hollywood, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be HVFD Honor Guard, Tyler Brady, Tyler Insley, Jason Sullivan, Drew Wallace, Noah Brewer, Brian Williams, Nick Davis, and Ryan Mallett.

All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and memorial contributions, are welcome. Donations may be made to one of the following charities: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department , P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636, Ladies Auxiliary Hollywood Fire Department, P.O. Box 7 Hollywood, MD 20636. Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636.