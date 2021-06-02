Maryland Reports Under 100 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since March 25, 2020

Today, for the first time since March 25, 2020, the State of Maryland is reporting under 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is another major milestone as the state emerges from the pandemic.

65 New Confirmed Cases. The state is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19. One month ago today, the state reported 939 new cases.

Case Rate Drops Under 3 Per 100K. The state’s case rate has dropped to 2.79 per 100K—under 3 for the first time since March 30, 2020. The case rate has dropped by 88% since mid-April. Kent County is the first jurisdiction in the state to enter the green zone, with a case rate under 1 per 100K. Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Positivity Rate Under 1.5%, Hospitalizations Under 350. The state’s positivity rate is 1.44%—down 75% since mid-April. COVID-19 hospitalizations are 345—down 72% since mid-April.

Maryland Jumps to 7th For Fully Vaccinated Adults. Maryland is reporting a total of 6,167,200 vaccinations, including one dose for 88.7% of seniors, and 70.3% of adults. Maryland has fully vaccinated 56.5% of adults, ranking seventh in the country.

To get vaccinated—and be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.