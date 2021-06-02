Maryland Reports Under 100 New COVID-19 Cases for First Time Since March 25, 2020

June 2, 2021

Today, for the first time since March 25, 2020, the State of Maryland is reporting under 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is another major milestone as the state emerges from the pandemic.

65 New Confirmed Cases. The state is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19. One month ago today, the state reported 939 new cases.

Case Rate Drops Under 3 Per 100K. The state’s case rate has dropped to 2.79 per 100K—under 3 for the first time since March 30, 2020. The case rate has dropped by 88% since mid-April. Kent County is the first jurisdiction in the state to enter the green zone, with a case rate under 1 per 100K. Official data by jurisdiction is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Positivity Rate Under 1.5%, Hospitalizations Under 350. The state’s positivity rate is 1.44%—down 75% since mid-April. COVID-19 hospitalizations are 345—down 72% since mid-April.

Maryland Jumps to 7th For Fully Vaccinated Adults. Maryland is reporting a total of 6,167,200 vaccinations, including one dose for 88.7% of seniors, and 70.3% of adults. Maryland has fully vaccinated 56.5% of adults, ranking seventh in the country.

To get vaccinated—and be eligible for the state’s $2 million Vax Cash Promotion—visit covidvax.maryland.gov, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). The call center is available seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

